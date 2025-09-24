/Asia Cup 2025, Super Four - Who will win between India vs Bangladesh: Match prediction and five key players to watch out for

India and Bangladesh will face off in Match 16 (Super Four) of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, (Sep 24). This is a pivotal match for both teams, as the winner will move one step closer to qualifying for the title clash. India are undefeated in this tournament while Bangladesh lost just one out of their four outings in the continental tournament. As the crucial battle approaches, here are the key details you need to know.

Five key players to watch in IND vs BAN match

20-over cricket is a game of twists and turns, and one ball can change the tide of the game in no time. Here are five key players to watch out for ahead of the India vs Bangladesh game.

Kuldeep Yadav (India)

Kuldeep Yadav has been outstanding in the 2025 Asia Cup so far. He was named Player of the Match in India’s first two matches. The left-arm spinner has already taken nine wickets in four matches and is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

Litton Das (Bangladesh)

The Bangladeshi captain has been in good batting form, scoring regular fifties in recent games. In 113 T20Is, he has 2,533 runs at a strike rate of 126.46. His solid batting at the top will be important for his team.

Abhishek Sharma (India)

The Indian opening batter is on an exceptional run in the Asia Cup, having scored 173 runs in four games, making him the leading run-scorer so far. Abhishek has been providing solid starts, laying a strong foundation for big scores. What’s particularly noteworthy is his remarkable strike rate of 208, which adds an explosive dimension to his game.

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

The experienced Bangladeshi left-arm pacer is vital for his team in the death overs with his clever cutters. In 116 T20Is, he has picked up 146 wickets at an average of 20.85 and an economy of 7.31.

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

The experienced Indian right-arm pacer is vital for his team in the power play with his deadly yorkers. In 72 T20Is, he has picked up 92 wickets at an average of 17.67 and an economy of 6.29.

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs BAN match prediction