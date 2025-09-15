/Asia Cup 2025, Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Sri Lanka are coming into this clash on the back of a dominant win over Bangladesh, where they delivered a clinical all-round performance to kick off their campaign in style. Meanwhile, Hong Kong have suffered back-to-back defeats in their opening matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka will take on minnows Hong Kong in game eight of the Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, (Sep 15), at the Dubai International Stadium. Sri Lanka are coming into this clash on the back of a dominant win over Bangladesh, where they delivered a clinical all-round performance to kick off their campaign in style. Meanwhile, Hong Kong have struggled for momentum, having suffered back-to-back defeats in their opening matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Before this clash gets underway, here are key stats and details you should know.
Sri Lanka and Hong Kong will be playing against each other for the first time in T20I cricket.
The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. It helps fast bowlers with some movement early on, especially under lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.