/Asia Cup 2025, Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Sri Lanka will take on minnows Hong Kong in game eight of the Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, (Sep 15), at the Dubai International Stadium. Sri Lanka are coming into this clash on the back of a dominant win over Bangladesh, where they delivered a clinical all-round performance to kick off their campaign in style. Meanwhile, Hong Kong have struggled for momentum, having suffered back-to-back defeats in their opening matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Before this clash gets underway, here are key stats and details you should know.