  /Asia Cup 2025, Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Asia Cup 2025, Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 13:17 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 13:17 IST
Asia Cup 2025, Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Sri Lanka are coming into this clash on the back of a dominant win over Bangladesh, where they delivered a clinical all-round performance to kick off their campaign in style. Meanwhile, Hong Kong have suffered back-to-back defeats in their opening matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka will take on minnows Hong Kong in game eight of the Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, (Sep 15), at the Dubai International Stadium. Sri Lanka are coming into this clash on the back of a dominant win over Bangladesh, where they delivered a clinical all-round performance to kick off their campaign in style. Meanwhile, Hong Kong have struggled for momentum, having suffered back-to-back defeats in their opening matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Before this clash gets underway, here are key stats and details you should know.

Head-to-Head Record – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

Sri Lanka and Hong Kong will be playing against each other for the first time in T20I cricket.

Pitch report – Dubai International Stadium

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. It helps fast bowlers with some movement early on, especially under lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.

Ground stats – Dubai International Stadium

  1. Highest Team Score: India: 212/2 vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022)
  2. Lowest Team Score: West Indies: 55 all out vs England (23 Oct 2021)
  3. Biggest Win by Runs: India: Won by 101 runs vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022)
  4. Closest Win at Dubai: UAE: Won by 2 runs vs Kuwait (21 Dec 2024)

Recent five results in DubaiInternational Stadium

  1. India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets - 14 Sep 2025
  2. Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs – 12 Sep 2025
  3. India beat UAE by 9 wickets – 10 Sep 2025
  4. UAE beat Kuwait by 2 runs – 21 Dec 2024
  5. Scotland beat UAE by 32 runs – 14 Mar 2024

Umang Bafna is a budding sports journalist who lives and breathes sports. With a deep passion for storytelling, Umang brings insightful coverage across cricket, tennis, badminton, ...Read More

