Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan make winning start to Super 4 leg as Imam-ul-Haq smashes 78 in Bangladesh win

Pakistan have made a sensational start to the Super Four leg of the Asia Cup 2023 as they got the better of Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, September 6. The seven-wicket win was highlighted by opener Imam-ul-Haq’s terrific 78-run knock that paved the way for the hosts. The win also sees Pakistan remain unbeaten in the Asia Cup and will next take on India on Sunday in a high-voltage clash.

Pakistan win one-sided contest

Asked to chase 194, the Babar Azam’s men started on a positive note but lost opener Fakhar Zaman (20) in the last over of the first powerplay. However, his partner Imam held one end to put Pakistan in a comfortable position during the chase. He was supported by Babar Azam (17) before he was bowled by Taskin Ahmed on the third ball of the 16th over.

Imam was looking good for his 10th ODI hundred but was bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz on 78 as his innings came to an unfortunate end. Imam’s innings consisted of four sixes and five fours and looked impressive with the bat.

Mohammad Rizwan was another feature of the Pakistan batting line-up as he scored 63 runs. He along with Agha Salman (12) guided their team home to register a comprehensive win in Lahore. The likes of Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Miraz ended with one wicket each for Bangladesh.

What happened in Bangladesh innings?

Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah shredded Bangladesh's batting order to help the hosts bundle out visitors for 193 in just 38.4 over in the Super Four clash. Pakistan's pace attack was too superheated for Bangladesh as except for Shakib Al Hasan (53) and Mushfiqur Rahim (64) other batters failed to score big. Rauf was the chief destructor as he bagged four while Naseem Shah claimed three and Shaheen Afridi scalped one.

Put to field first, Pakistan's pace attack troubled Bangladesh’s opener from the very start. Naseem Shah drew first blood as he dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a duck in the second over of the game.

Pakistan will next take on India on Sunday while Bangladesh’s next encounter will be against Sri Lanka on Saturday in the Asia Cup Super Four stage.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE