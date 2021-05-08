Ashish Nehra feels Prithvi Shaw was poorly treated by Indian team and Delhi Capitals last year

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra feels that opener Prithvi Shaw was badly treated by Team India and his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals last year and said that he always back players like Shaw and Rahane in the T20 format.

ALSO READ: Opener Prithvi Shaw asked to lose weight before being considered for Team India: Reports

Shaw was dropped from the Indian team after a poor show in the Test series against Australia and got replaced by Shubman Gill, who played defining knocks. The Mumbai-based batsman scored 0 and 2 in the first Test in Adelaide.

"It's one thing that India went on to win the series (Border-Gavaskar trophy) but even then, I felt that he (Prithvi Shaw) shouldn't have been benched after one Test match. Even during last year's IPL, I felt he shouldn't have been dropped. He played a few good innings but couldn't score runs. But I will always back a player who has more runs than Rahane, when you talk of T20 cricket. I'm not saying that Rahane is not a good player, but in T20 cricket you need explosive players like Shaw, Pant, Stoinis and Hetmyer," Nehra said in an interaction with Cricbuzz.

"As far as technique is concerned, for any player it is difficult to adjust. Even during the Adelaide Test, he wasn't a player who had a lot of experience or played 30-40 Test matches. We were talking about a youngster. To drop him on the basis of one Test match was tough," Nehra added.

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw has been left out of the squad in India's Test side for the World Test Championship finals and the tour of England, despite bouncing back to form after great knocks in the domestic season and the Indian Premier League.