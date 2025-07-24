/Ashes winners differ on idea behind substituting injured players in Tests after Pant’s episode

Rishabh Pant’s toe injury has sparked a separate debate on social media on the idea behind substituting injured players during an ongoing Test. Pant fractured his right foot on day one of the Edgbaston Test after an attempted reverse sweep off Chris Woakes deflected onto his right toe. After Pant removed his shoe, it was difficult to look at his swollen foot, with everyone seeming visibly worried about the Indian gloveman. Former Ashes winners, however, differ on the same. While Michael Vaughan wants the ICC to rework their substitution law for injured players, Steve Finn advocated against it, urging the apex body to stick to its current playing conditions.

The ICC guidelines for the wicket-keepers permit substitutes to keep wickets but not bat or bowl. The only exemption where a substitute can do either of those apart from keeping wickets is when the player he replaces is affected by COVID-19 or down and out with a concussion.

According to ICC's playing conditions clause 1.2.7.1 - 'If a player sustains a concussion or suspected concussion as a result of a head or neck injury during the course of the relevant match, a Concussion Replacement may be permitted. The head or neck injury must have been sustained during play and within the playing area' and clause 1.2.7.1.3.4, 'identify the requested Concussion Replacement from the list of nominated concussion replacements submitted for the match, who shall be a like-for-like replacement for the player who has sustained the concussion or suspected concussion.



Meanwhile, with Pant now ruled out for at least six weeks with a fractured toe, the visiting Indian Team will be a batter less for the fourth Test, with them already trailing behind 1-2 in this five-match Test series. Although spare gloveman Dhruv Jurel will keep wickets, he will not be allowed to bat.

Who says what?



Vaughan took to his social media handles, urging the ICC to allow a team that loses a player to a clean injury (just like Pant’s) in the first innings of a Test match to have its like-for-like replacement, similar to a concussion case.



“Clear and obvious injuries in the first innings of Tests we should allow like-for-like Subs .. we have concussion subs so surely we can have subs for injuries like Rishabhs ..,” Vaughan wrote.

On the other hand, former Ashes winner Finn feels there should not be substitutes for injured players, explaining it why.



“There should not be injury substitutes in test cricket. The game is played over 5 days for a reason. (Some) teams bat long in order to wear a bowling unit down. If you could substitute a fresh bowler in because of injury it would just be wrong.



“Also, how on earth do you determine what an injury is? MRI scanners at every ground to check a muscle tear?

