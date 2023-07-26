Ashes: James Anderson dismisses retirement talk despite poor show, says 'I still feel like I'm bowling well'

Veteran England speedster James Anderson has dismissed all the recent talks about his retirement as he looks forward to the fifth Ashes Test that kicks starts on Thursday, July 27. Anderson, the most successful pacer in the red-ball format has scalped only four wickets in the ongoing Ashes and has been the center of criticism for cricket pundits. According to the 40-year-old, he still enjoys bowling and has the hunger for success.

Not ready to retire

“I still feel like I'm bowling well. I have certainly not had the returns I would have liked in this series. Everyone goes through a lean patch but you just don't want it to be in the most high-profile series we play,” Anderson wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

With 689 wickets to his name, Anderson has forged his legacy as one of the greatest cricketers of all-time in the Test format. He has represented the national side in 182 Test matches and is still doing good for the nation in the longer format. However, his lack of form has been a big concern for the management.

"Ten or 15 years ago the debate would be about whether I should be dropped. Now it is about my future. I understand that. It is The Oval, the end of a series and a time for speculation.

"I keep talking to the coach and captain. They want me around, so as long as I am still hungry, and want to put in the work then I will keep trying to give my best for the team. That is exactly where I am at the minute,” Anderson added in his column.

Anderson’s poor Ashes 2023 return

Interestingly, with calls for him to be dropped, it could be a bitter-sweet moment for the right-arm pacer as he will celebrate his birthday during the Oval Test. Anderson will turn 41 on Sunday, July 30. Anderson’s poor return in the Ashes has now left him work to do if he is to leapfrog Shane Warne for the most wickets in Test cricket. As things stand, Anderson is on 689 wickets and needs 20 more to surpass legendary Warne at 708.

On the flip side, England are yet to decide on whether to play Anderson in the final Test or not as there is competition for places. England have a wealth of bowlers in their arsenal like Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson. They will look to get the formula right for the final Ashes Test as they search for parity, with the series 2-1 in favour of visitors Australia.

