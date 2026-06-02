/Ashes hero Andrew Flintoff takes reins as Sydney Thunder head coach in BBL

Former England captain and Ashes hero Andrew Flintoff takes the reins as the new head coach of the Big Bash League franchise Sydney Thunder. Having already coached The Hundred franchise Northern Superchargers (now SunRisers Leeds) in 2024 and 2025, Flintoff will mark his first head coaching role in the BBL. Flintoff’s appointment, which the Thunder says is ‘the most significant off-field acquisition in club history’, comes on the back of his experience coaching England Lions and the A-side in the past 12 months, including against Australia ahead of the away Ashes.

His appointment as Thunder’s coach will affect the Lions’ tour of South Africa in December, as their schedules overlap. Flintoff, however, has also briefly worked with England’s white-ball squads as a consultant when Matthew Mott was coaching the senior team.

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"This is a huge day in the history of Sydney Thunder, and the BBL more broadly," Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said. "Fred brings something truly unique to Sydney Thunder. He's a global icon of the game, but more importantly, he is a modern leader who understands how to build high-performance environments, connect with players as people, and set standards that last. His passion for the game, coaching itself and knowledge of Australian cricket, and our Thunder program stood out during the process.



"The goal here isn't just about the now; it's about a step-change to establishing a culture and identity that will set us up for sustained success for years to come,” he continued.



Flintoff will replace former England coach Trevor Bayliss, under whom Thunder reached the BBL final in the 2024/25 edition, while also finishing last in the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons.

‘Cannot wait to get started’

Having earlier plied his trade as a player in the Big Bash League (with the Brisbane Heat), Flintoff said he cannot wait to get started in a newer role.



"I can't wait to get over there and get started," Flintoff said of his appointment. "I'm looking at this with a lot of optimism. You look at the franchise, you look at the players, you look at the support, and I think there's something really big to build on.

