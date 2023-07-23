Ashes, 4th Test: Hazlewood’s prayers worked as rain played spoilsport to help Australia retain urn

After the second day’s play at Old Trafford, Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood, in a presser, said he would pray to rain Gods to help them retain the urn, and his prayers got answered, as the rain did washout day five to see this game end in a draw. As a result, on the back of a 2-1 lead in the ongoing Ashes, Australia retained the urn for the fourth time.

It comes as a huge disappointment for England, who were head and shoulders ahead of their opponents in this Test and looked like sealing the game to level the series 2-2. While home fans and the English dressing room would rue the missed opportunity to win back the urn for the first time since 2015, the Aussie camp would be happy to claim it without putting not even half a good performance in this Test particularly.

With five out of six sessions getting washed out on days four and five, Australia, who were 61 runs behind with five wickets in hand, would feel lucky to get away in this Test as the final match at the Kia Oval in London would be England’s game to win, to at least level the series.

However, for countless reasons, this Test, or this series until now, will be remembered for a long time.

England won the toss in this do-or-die fourth Test, and decided to bowl first, an option captains often avoid choosing at this venue. Backing the brand of cricket – Bazball, which England is playing and endorsing, this unorthodox call shouldn’t surprise many.

Meanwhile, Australia, in the first innings, couldn’t do much despite having eight batters, including two seam-bowling all-rounders in Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh, as they got all out on 317. England, in their reply, posted a mammoth total of 592, with opener Zak Crawley being their top-scorer (189). Besides him, five other batters also completed their fifties, with keeper Jonny Bairstow getting stranded on 99.

Labuschagne saved Australia’s sinking boat

Australia’s number three and batter in form, Marnus Labuschagne’s maiden Ashes hundred in England in the second innings saved his team from an embarrassing defeat in this series. With him and Marsh, in particular, eating balls, it helped Australia play for the draw – something they wanted to retain the urn.

And as destiny had it, despite little play in the final session of day four, Australia’s second innings score of 214 for five saw the visiting team successfully unlock their achievement.

The fifth and final Test of the 2023 Ashes will begin on July 27 in London.