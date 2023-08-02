Ashes 2023: Nasser Hussain hails Stuart Broad after farewell match, says 'I think he's timed it perfectly'

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has praised Stuart Broad for choosing the right time to hang his boots from the game. Broad, a veteran of the game, bowed out in style at the Oval on Monday, July 31 from Test cricket as his side beat Australia in the final Ashes Test. The win was the fitting end for Broad as he called time on an illustrious career that spanned more than 16 years. England’s great show also saw them continue their 22-year streak of not losing the Ashes on home turf.

Nasser hails Stuart

"When people start saying that you should be retiring, then you've probably gone a bit too far. So I think he's timed it perfectly. Two days to go came down to us at Sky (Sports) and said, ‘Yep, I'm done’. And then he had two days.

"But the one thing with Stuart, you know, because he announced his retirement, it's not like I'm done, I'm checking out. You know Stuart Broad is going to want to win. He's always been a winner,” Nasser said while in conversation with the ICC Review show.

In a fitting career, 37-year-old Broad scalped 604 Test wickets, the fifth-highest for any bowler and second-highest for a pace bowler. He was part of the England team that won the 2010 T20 World Cup under Paul Collingwood and helped England clinch the Ashes both home and away. He also holds the record for most wickets against Australia in the Test format with 153.

The fairytale career had a fitting end as Broad’s final shot with the bat saw him score a six while he bagged the final two wickets in the Australia innings in the Oval Test. The brace saw England end the series at parity of 2-2 with Broad bowing out of the game with a heads-up.

Nasser’s final words for Stuart’s cricketing career

Hussain was on air for commentary during the thrilling finish and fondly recalled the final few moments of Broad's career.

"And going back to your initial question of it, is it winning or is it entertainment? Broad does that spot on,” Hussain added.

“He loves the theatre and the entertainment. But more than that, he loves winning. And the script was unbelievable. You know, left-handers on strike. He's been all over left-handers.

"Last ball he faces in Test cricket, he hits out of the ground for a six. The last ball he bowls in Test cricket, he gets Carey out.

"Last Ashes... he’s born for Ashes cricket. And he wins his last Ashes Test. It was unbelievable scenes at The Oval."

The win for England also means that they remain unbeaten under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum as the duo is yet to lose a series since taking charge of the side in June 2022.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE