Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe unhappy with lack of playing time under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe has admitted that he is unhappy with his lack of playing time under manager Mikel Arteta. The 25-year-old is Arsenal’s record signing at £72m and has been impressive in the cup competitions this season. However, he has only started one match in the Premier League.

"My goal is to play more. To have a little more playing time," Pepe told French channel Canal Plus.

"A player who plays is happy. For me, I would like to play a little more to find a smile again.

Pepe continues to be a regular in Arsenal’s cup matches but it looks like Arsenal boss Arteta prefers the likes of Willian ahead of Pepe when it comes to the Premier League. Pepe admitted to being frustrated to see his name among the substitutes every weekend.

"He (Arteta) wants me to be 100 per cent focused during the 90 minutes of the match. Afterward, I see during training that I will be a substitute the following weekend.

"But the coach speaks to me, he also has assistants who are there for that. But it is frustrating for any player to be on the bench.

Whereas Arteta has maintained that Pepe needs to “find consistency” to get more starts in the English top-flight league.

"A super-sub role? The coach makes his choices. It's up to me to show him that I don't have that role."

Meanwhile, Arteta has used Aubameyang at the left-wing, a move that has its fair share of critics. Aubameyang has netted just twice in the Premier League while failing to register a shot on target in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa on Sunday. So far, the Gabon international has registered just 10 shots on target in eight games.

The 32-year-old, who recently signed a contract extension with Arsenal, has been moved to left-wing under Arteta with more focus on defensive duties. While Arsenal have looked solid in that regard, Aubameyang has witnessed a drop in goals and shots per game.