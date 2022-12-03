Argentina vs Australia at FIFA World Cup 2022: Match prediction, preview, head-to-head and lineups

Argentina will return to action this weekend when they play Graham Arnold's Australia team in the round of 16 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Saturday, December 3. This is the second knockout match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This season, Australia has surprised many as it managed to clinch the second spot in Group D leaving Tunisia and Denmark behind. The Socceroos defeated Tunisia and Denmark, and they will need to pull a fast one on Argentina as well to keep their campaign alive. On the other hand, Argentina overcame the initial setback delivered to them by Saudi Arabia in their first match. They topped Group C and advanced to the round of 16.

Argentina vs Australia match details

This is the second knockout match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, where Argentina and Australia will lock horns at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on December 3, Saturday. The match starts at 00:30 IST (Sunday) and 23:00 GST.

Argentina vs Australia match prediction

Under Lionel Scaloni, Argentina has become one of the favourites to win the World Cup and has become a well-rounded and efficient team. The South American champs can be nearly unbeatable on their best day when they have Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria in their ranks.

Prediction: Argentina to win the match 3-1.

Argentina vs Australia head to head

Argentina have a very strong record against Australia; they have won five of the seven games that have been played between the two teams, while Australia has only managed to win one. In their previous encounter, which was a friendly in 2007, Argentina narrowly prevailed 1-0, with Martin Demichelis scoring the game-winning goal.

Argentina vs Australia predicted lineups

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E. Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul; Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria

Australia possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Karacic, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Mooy; Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Goodwin; Duke

Where to watch the round of 16 Argentina vs Australia match