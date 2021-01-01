'Apologise if I offended someone' - Manchester United's Edinson Cavani accepts FA sanction

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani has accepted the three-match suspension handed by the Football Association (FA) for using a racial term on social media platform as the Uruguayan said that while he did not agree with FA’s assessment of his comment, his heart was at peace.

Cavani used the word “negrito” on Instagram after Manchester United’s win against Southampton on November 29 before removing and apologising. The 33-year-old said it was intended as an expression of affection to a close friend.

The FA on Thursday said that the remark was “improper and brought the game into disrepute” and fined Cavani 100,000 pounds. Cavani has been asked to complete “face-to-face education” as part of his punishment.

Manchester United said Cavani opted not to contest the charge out of respect for the FA and “fight against racism in football” and the Uruguayan posted an apology on social media on Thursday.

“I do not want to extend much in this uncomfortable moment,” Cavani wrote on Instagram. “I want to share with you that I accept the disciplinary sanction knowing that I am foreign to English language customs, but I do not share the point of view.

“I apologise if I offended someone with an expression of affection towards a friend, nothing further in my intention. Those who know me know that my effort always seeks the simplest joy and friendship!”

Meanwhile, Manchester United will miss Cavani for their next three matches against Aston Villa (Premier League), Manchester City (League Cup) and Watford (FA Cup) to be played on January 2, 7 and 10 respectively.

The Red Devils are currently sitting second in the Premier League standings with 30 points in 15 matches.

