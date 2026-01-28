/AO 2026 | 'Going day-to-day': Sinner shares physical condition update ahead of Djokovic semis clash

Jannik Sinner, world number 1, has entered the Australian Open 2026 semis and will now face 24-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic. Sinner is just two matches away from becoming the second player ever to win three back-to-back AO titles, given he stays fit. The Italian was troubled by heat in his round 3 win and has been taking the tournament 'day-to-day' basis regarding his physical condition. After beating Ben Shelton in QF on Wednesday (Jan 28), Sinner acknowledged feeling stronger physically, which will be the key in the match against Djokovic.

Sinner shares update on physical condition after AO 2026 QF win vs Ben Shelton

Speaking on his physical condition after beating Shelton 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets, Sinner said: "I was struggling [against Spizzirri], we go day-by-day. I had a great win couple of days ago against a fellow Italian [Luciano Darderi] which gives you a good confidence boost. Today I felt like I was moving a little bit better, I felt like I was stronger physically … I’m very happy to be in the semis again."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sinner, a two-time defending champion, will be a favourite to win the AO 2026 semis vs Djokovic but the Serbian, who got a walkover win in R4 as well as in QF, will be fresh and can't be discounted - given that he has won the tournament 10 times - the most by any player.

Sinnver vs Djokovic head-to-head record