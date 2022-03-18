'After 53261 takes': Mumbai Indians share hilarious Holi wish from skipper Rohit Sharma - WATCH

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma on Friday (March 18) came up with a hilarious wish for his fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Holi is a festival of colours celebrated by Indians across the globe. Rohit shared a video on his social media handles where he can be seen taking several retakes while trying to shoot a video to wish the fans.

In the video, Rohit can be seen telling the videographer to shoot the footage from a certain angle while also having some fun banter with his wife Ritika Sajdeh. Rohit can also be seen telling the person shooting the video that he will have to re-edit the footage if the Mumbai Indians skipper doesn't like it.

Rohit then goes to gove several retakes as he tries to get his lines right for the video. Mumbai Indians shared the video of their skipper with a funny caption. "After 53261 takes, Ro wishes everyone a very Happy Holi," the five-time IPL champions captioned the post.

Rohit, who was recently appointed as India's captain across all three formats of the game, has had a fantastic start to his stint as the skipper of the side. Rohit has led India to T20I series whitewashes against the likes of New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka while also claiming a 2-0 win in his first Test series as captain, against Sri Lanka.

Rohit will now shift his focus towards taking charge for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL 2022. Mumbai Indians roped in some quality players at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month and have managed to build a strong squad once again for the next season.

Rohit along with several others have already joined Mumbai Indians' ongoing camp as they continue their preparations for the new season.