The 2025 Kentucky Debry is here and promises another exhilarating race for first of the Triple Crown races. 20 horses will race for the trophy at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky for the a handsome prize money of $5 million on Saturday (May 3).

When is the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

Kentucky Derby takes place on first Saturday of May every year and this year the 151st Kentucky Derby will be on Saturday (May 3).

When does 2025 Kentucky Derby starts?

2025 Kentucky Derby post time is Saturday, 6:57 pm ET (Sunday, May 4 at 4:30 am IST).

What is 2025 Kentucky Derby purse?

2025 Kentucky Derby has $5 million in purse with the winner taking home $3.1 million.

Where to watch 2025 Kentucky Derby live?

2025 Kentucky Derby will be live streamed on NBC and Peacock as well as Fancode mobile app in India.

Who won 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Mystik Dan trained by Kenny McPeek and jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. won the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Which horses are taking part in 2025 Kentucky Derby and what are their odds?

Have a look at the field for 2025 Kentucky Derby with their odds: