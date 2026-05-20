/WTC Points Table: Bangladesh overtake India after historic home sweep vs Pakistan

Bangladesh scripted history on Wednesday (May 20) by completing a maiden Test series whitewash (2-0) against Pakistan at home. The Tigers beat Pakistan by 78 runs in the second Test in Sylhet, in addition to their first win over the Asian giants in the previous game in Mirpur by 104 runs. A 2-0 win helped them jump higher to fifth place on the 2025-27 cycle, one place above two-time runners-up India. Bangladesh now has two wins, a loss and a draw in four contested matches in this cycle, while India, which dropped a place, has four wins, as many losses and a draw in nine matches.

An away loss for Pakistan in this WTC cycle leaves them in eighth place with just one win in four contested games thus far. While Bangladesh and India’s PCTs read 58.33 and 48.15, respectively, Pakistan’s PCT is below 10 (8.33); only the West Indies is lower, in ninth place, with seven losses and a draw in eight matches. Their PCT reads a mere 4.17.

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Australia (87.50) and New Zealand (77.78) are the table toppers. The defending WTC champions, South Africa, are third on the list with a PCT reading of 75, and Sri Lanka is fourth (66.67).

It was Bangladesh’s fourth successive Test win over Pakistan. After they defeated them in a Test in Pakistan last year - their first win in this format in 23 years, later completing a 2-0 clean sweep, Bangladesh repeated their feat, but this time in the home conditions.



Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood left his future to the selectors but commented on what needs to be done to revive their Test cricket.



"My intentions are clean. I took on this job to improve our Test cricket. There are things that need to be discussed with the board, and the decision is always the board's. But my intentions have always been on how to improve this side because [I feel] you should always take on challenges and accept opportunities.



"There's many things that we need to build on. You won't build from wholesale changes; you will build from identifying what we do well, what we do badly. How can we reduce those mistakes because, as I've said before, in Tests, mistakes over five days are very costly,” he continued.



Meanwhile, following the six-match white-ball series against Australia at home, starting May 30, Pakistan will next travel to England for a three-match Test series, starting with a first Test in August at Lord’s.

