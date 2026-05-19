/‘Cut 50 for overacting’: Bangladesh players troll Rizwan after his heated exchange with Litton Das – WATCH

Pakistan batting mainstay and gloveman, Mohammad Rizwan, was involved in a heated exchange with senior Bangladeshi campaigner Litton Das on day four of the ongoing second Test in Sylhet. On the fifth ball of the 72nd over, when Rizwan complained about the movement in front of the sightscreen, Das, keeping wickets, interfered and asked Rizwan about the problem. As Rizwan began explaining, the discussion turned into a heated exchange, with the on-field umpires intervening immediately. Even though they succeeded in ending that verbal throwdown, Das' fellow Bangladeshi players began trolling Rizwan after the over, taunting him with a dialogue from a Bollywood movie.

Batting on an unbeaten 53, with his ODI captain, Salman Ali Agha, at the other end, also batting closer to his fifty (46), Rizwan and Das were back taking shots at each other, with the conversation turning ugly seconds later.

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In a dramatic turn of events, Das wasn’t amused with Rizwan’s ploy of halting play or breaking Bangladesh’s momentum. Upon asking what the matter was and receiving, ‘See, someone is standing there (in front of the sightscreen)’ as an answer, Das taunted, saying, ‘Now that he has scored a fifty, he will start with his overacting.’

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Meanwhile, Rizwan immediately walked towards the square leg umpire, who rushed to the spot to defuse the situation. Firstly, he calmed Rizwan down over his reaction, and then went to Das, asking him to maintain composure and resume the match proceedings.



After the over, Bangladeshi fielders standing closer to Rizwan began taunting him for his antics, calling out his overacting, something he is famously known for, saying, ‘he should be deducted fifty rupees for his overacting,’ referring to a dialogue from the comedy Bollywood movie ‘Welcome.’

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Meanwhile, Rizwan stands between Bangladesh and a historic series whitewash of Pakistan at home, with the visitors needing 121 runs with just three wickets remaining. Chasing 437, Pakistan’s scorecard at stumps on day four reads 316/7, with Rizwan (75*) and spinner Sajid Khan (8*) at the crease.

