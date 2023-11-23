1st T20I: Suryakumar, Rinku star in tight win for India in curtain-raiser against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh starred in a tight win for India in the curtain-raiser against Australia in Vizag. Days after the heartbreaking loss against the mighty Aussies in the World Cup final, India’s second-string side beat Australia by two wickets in the first of the five T20Is.

Australian openers took India’s young seam-bowling attack to the cleaners early on. After Ravi Bishnoi clean bowled Matthew Short inside the Powerplay, veteran batter and makeshift opener Steve Smith took the charge. Alongside keeper-batter Josh Inglis, the pair added 130 runs for the second wicket.

While Smith completed his fifty, scoring 52 off 41 balls, Inglis continued his excellent form from the World Cup, hitting his maiden T20I century. Striking over 200, Inglis smashed 11 fours and eight sixes in his 50-ball 110.

Courtesy of this handsome stand, Australia put on a mammoth total of 208 for three.

Following Gaikwad’s unfortunate run-out in the first over, Yashasvi Jaiswal departed in the third over. With India 22 for two at one stage, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav kept the innings going. The pair hammered the Aussie bowlers to all parts of the ground, completing a 112-run stand for the third wicket.

When it looked like India was commanding the stakes in the chase, Sangha dismissed Kishan and accounted for Tilak Varma soon after.

Captain for this game, Suryakumar Yadav, slammed a 42-ball 80, hitting nine fours and four sixes. Three quick wickets inside the last over might have hampered India’s momentum, but Rinku Singh lived up to his reputation as a finisher, helping India cross the winning line with two wickets in hand.

This win came as a booster for the Men in Blue, who suffered the wrath of playing non-attacking cricket in the summit clash in Ahmedabad.