Former England cricketer Moeen Ali heaped praise on India's Mohammed Siraj for his remarkable performance in the recently concluded series against England and said the bowler has made big strides towards being a complete bowler in international cricket. "Siraj has been outstanding in the England series. The energy, aggression, and consistency he brings with the ball is world-class. He’s matured into a genuine match-winner for India, and it’s always a challenge for batsmen facing him," said Moeen Ali.

"What impresses me most is his ability to control the ball. He’s got a big heart and never backs down — that’s what makes him so special. Credit to him for the impact he’s making," added Ali, who currently lives in Dubai.

Mohammed Siraj played all five Tests against England, skipping no match. He ended the series as the highest wicket-taker with 23 scalps in five Tests. Moeen Ali has retired from international cricket and is exploring his cricketing abilities in Dubai, where he now resides and considers the city one of the safest places on earth.

Moeen Ali played for the England Champions in the recently concluded World Champions of Legends and will look to continue his top performance in the upcoming T20 tournament.