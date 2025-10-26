/'Not much of...,' ODI skipper Gill on Rohit-Kohli playing in domestic tournaments

Rohit Sharma ad Virat Kohli signed off their international comeback with a chase for the ages in the dead rubber third ODI against Australia on Saturday (Oct 25) in Sydney. The duo had faced intense scrutiny after failing in the first ODI of the three-match series which India lost 2-1. While Rohit did manage to score a fifty in second ODI, Kohli bagged two consecutive ducks in the first two matches. The next question about Kohli and Rohit is how do they keep themselves in match-ready mode and ODI skipper Shubman Gill has an opined on the topic.

Gill on Kohli-Rohit playing in Vijay Hazare Trophy

"Right now, we haven't had any discussions. There's not much of a gap left for the South Africa series," said the ODI skipper on Rohit and Kohli potentially playing domestic cricket. "There's a bit of a gap between the South Africa and New Zealand series. We will have discussions after the South Africa series, and we will decide on how to keep the players in touch," he explained.

There have been many calls for Rohit and Kohli to play domestic cricket, especially after the first ODI failure in Perth where both of them, according to experts, looked rusty.

Kohli-Rohit turn back time in Sydney

The veteran players added 168 unbeaten runs in the third and final contest with Rohit hitting a ton and Kohli scoring a fifty in India's nine-wicket win. The target was below-par but India's batting hadn't been clicking exactly either and Rohit -Kohli just revived their golden years to see the the team through.