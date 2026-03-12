/' I haven't heard...': Hundred coaches on IPL-linked franchises buying Pak players in men's auction

Ever since the IPL investement made its way to the England's Hundred, there's been speculation about participation of Pakistan players in the tournament. The doubts originated on the basis of ban on Pakistan players in IPL and a shadow boycott by IPL franachise-owned teams in other leagues around the world. Well, the moment of reckoning is here with Hundred men's auction set to take place on Thursday (Mar 12) and head coach of Sunrisers Leeds women, completely owned by IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad group, has said that they have not been told to shy away from siging any player. The women's auction took place on Wednesday (Mar 11), but no one bid bid for two Pakistan players who had registered.

Will Pak players be picked at Hundred men's auction?

Adi Birrell, head coach of Sunrisers Leeds women and Sunrisers Eastern Cape men in SA20, told BBC Sport that he has not been instructed

"No, I haven't," he said while adding: "I'm sure there will be some interest in some players tomorrow (men's auction.)"

Upon being asked about interest in Pakistan players from IPL-linked teams, Birrell said: "I think so, but I don't know. I presume so. I haven't heard that they won't bid for them."

Southern Brave, bought by part-owners of Delhi Capitals, also reiterate the same instance: "The only thing I've been told is 'sign the best players to make this the best squad you possibly can'. We've had no other instructions than that and we've had total autonomy on who we sign. That's how it's been with the women's team," said women's team head coach Jonathan Bettt.

How many Pakistan players are in Hundred men's draft?

There are as many as 17 Pakistan players reigstered for the inaugural men's Hundred auction including Pak ODI skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi and express pacer Haris Rauf. Other notable players are: Shadab Khan, Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir, Imad Wasim, Akif Javed and Salman Mirza.

Why franchise might not go for Pakistan players in Hundred auction?