/'I didn’t make it past the first corner, but I fell in love with racing': How Caitlin Wood turned childhood passion into a global racing career

The first thing you notice about Caitlin Wood is the quiet confidence she carries. Standing in her racing suit, zipped up and ready for battle, she wears a composed smile, the kind that suggests she is exactly where she belongs. There is warmth in her demeanour, but also unmistakable focus. It is the look of a driver who has spent most of her life chasing speed, learning resilience, and embracing the uncertainty that defines motorsport.

For Wood, racing is not just a profession, it is a lifelong relationship that started earlier than most children discover their favourite sport. “I started racing when I was seven years old,” she recalled in an exclusive interview with WION. Growing up in Australia, weekends often meant travelling across the country with her father and older brother, who was already karting by the time she was born.

On her seventh birthday, she received her first go-kart, a moment that would quietly shape the trajectory of her life. “I didn’t make it past the first corner. I went straight off into the gravel trap,” she says with a laugh. “My poor dad had lots of running around to do after me, but ultimately I loved it.” From that day forward, she says she has “never not been involved in motorsport.”

Built by challenges, driven by opportunity

Like many young athletes, Wood experimented with multiple sports growing up, describing herself as “a really sporty kid.” Yet nothing held her attention the way racing did. “I did the sports to keep myself fit for racing, that’s kind of how it always worked for me. It was always karting, always racing.”

Her progression through the junior ranks eventually took her to Europe at 18, where she competed internationally and began building a diverse racing portfolio across single-seaters, GT cars, endurance racing, and the W Series. Each discipline, she says, tested her in different ways. “The single-seater ladder is very cutthroat. It’s very expensive. There are a lot of challenges, but also a lot of rewards,” Wood explains. “Endurance racing has so many variables that have to come together for the ultimate result. And when they do, especially in a 24-hour race, it’s incredible.” Motorsport, she believes, is inherently demanding regardless of the path one chooses. “It challenges you no matter which lane you go down.” Yet some of the toughest battles occur away from the racetrack.

“A very high percentage of drivers struggle financially to put the budgets together to go racing in the first place,” she says candidly. “Sometimes the hardest part of the job is what happens behind the scenes, not always what happens on the racetrack.” Wood describes her career as “very unique,” marked by constant transitions between racing formats as she chased opportunities that would keep her in the driver’s seat.

“From a mental point of view, that can be really challenging, always working without knowing which championship you might be driving in that year.” Even practice is a luxury in motorsport. “It’s not like we can go out in the backyard and practise football or cricket. Testing costs thousands of dollars,” she notes. “It’s very difficult to get going, but once you’re in it, everybody gets addicted.”

Heartbreak, resilience, and proving herself

One of the defining moments of Wood’s career came after the 2019 W Series season, when she missed automatic reselection by a single point. “That was very annoying, heartbreaking, and frustrating,” she admits. Mechanical issues had masked what she believed was a strong pace and consistency. But rather than dwell on the disappointment, Wood recalibrated. “I had to react to that, knuckle down and continue my career.”

Her persistence paid off when she returned in 2021 with the Puma W Series Team for selected races. Jumping into the car mid-season, she delivered a statement performance by qualifying in the top three at Spa. “That was a really good reward for all that hard work in putting the programme together,” she says. “I definitely had to put my foot down and prove that I am capable and talented enough to be here.”

Indian Racing Festival brings the joy back

Having raced across continents, Wood believes the essence of competition remains universal. “We all have the same goal, no matter where we are in the world, we all want to win and perform.” But her experience in India has offered something deeper than competition.

“Racing in India has been a really fun, enjoyable part of my career. It’s opened my eyes a little bit more to how it all started for me, bringing the enjoyment back to racing.” Across different phases of a career, she explains, pressure can sometimes overshadow passion. Rediscovering that original love for the sport is invaluable.

“I always just want to become a better driver.” Competing in the Indian Racing League alongside drivers she has admired for years made joining the grid “a no-brainer.” “To compete with them and compare myself, that’s what we all want to do. We just want to be the best driver we can be.” Now racing with the Speed Demons Delhi team, Wood highlights the camaraderie within the paddock. “It’s a great group of drivers. We’ve got really good camaraderie on and off the circuit. Having teammates and working together, it’s a great way to go racing.”

Learning beyond the cockpit

Away from competition, Wood has also taken on the role of driver coach, an experience that has reshaped her own approach. “You can never stop learning,” she says. “The basics of driving are always going to be the same, but every person is so different. You’re always adapting your style.” Coaching, she adds, has deepened her understanding of how she learns and performs. “It’s very enjoyable to see somebody progress. Sometimes driver coaching is the next best thing to actually being in the race car yourself.”

Women in motorsport, progress with work still ahead

Having grown up in a male-dominated industry, Wood has witnessed encouraging change. “It’s becoming more common to see more girls getting involved, not just from a driving perspective, but engineering, mechanics, all different aspects of motorsport.” Participation is rising, but she believes the next challenge is sustaining that momentum.

“We’re creating a lot of interest and inspiring women to get involved, which is great. But how do we nurture that talent once they are in motorsport?” Representation, she stresses, plays a critical role. “The next generation needs to see women competing at the elite levels to know it’s possible for them.” Initiatives like F1 Academy are steps in the right direction, she says, but long-term development pathways will ultimately determine progress.

Racing toward a lasting legacy

After more than a decade in motorsport, Wood’s aspirations remain refreshingly simple. “I’d like to be remembered as a good person, someone willing to give anything a crack and always try to the best of my ability.” And retirement? That is nowhere on her radar. “I hope to still be racing when I’m 60, 70 years old. It’s been part of my life since I was seven, and I hope it’s part of my life all the way until the end.”

If her journey inspires even a handful of young girls to step into the sport, she says, that would be meaningful. “Hopefully I’ve inspired some women along the way to give motorsport a go, or to see themselves reflected in an industry they might not have seen themselves in previously.”

