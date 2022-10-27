Bangkok: Over 200 tourists, mostly Chinese, detained in karaoke bar drugs bust

A drugs bust at an illegal karaoke bar in Bangkok led to the detention of 200 tourists Wednesday. The majority of those involved were Chinese nationals, Royal Thai police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong said.

Police photos and videos showed dazed and confused revellers huddled under bright lights at the Sathorn district venue. Party debris can also be seen littered around the scene.

"The police conducted a urine test and found out that they have used illegal substances," he said.

Archayon further informed that those held will be tested again to identify which drugs they had taken. A decision on whether to prosecute them or not will be taken after that.

The Thai police’s Facebook page said that it is believed that ketamine, as well as MDMA, methamphetamine, and diazepam were among the drugs consumed.

"The police discovered that the entertainment venue appears to sell drugs to customers," the post said.

It also said "there is also a drug deposit service, with customers able to gamble without fear of the authorities and the law”.

Thailand, a major transit hub for narcotics from the so-called "Golden Triangle", has tough anti-drugs laws.

Possession of category one drugs, which include MDMA and methamphetamine, can bring jail sentences of up to 10 years.

(With inputs from agencies)