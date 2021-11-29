Zia's life in danger if she doesn't fly abroad for medical care: Doctors

Bangladesh doctors who are treating ailing opposition leader and country's former prime minister Khaleda Zia said on Sunday that her life was in danger if she was not allowed to go abroad for medical treatment. Zia (76) is arch-rival of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Zia has been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

Her doctors said she suffered three massive internal bleedings in the past two weeks.

"We don't have the means and supportive technology... here to control and stop rebleeding," her chief doctor Fakhruddin Mohammad Siddiqui told reporters at her home, flanked by four other doctors on her medical team.

He said there was a 50 percent chance that Zia would suffer another internal bleeding in the next week, and a 70 percent chance it would occur in the next six weeks.

"The chances of controlling the rebleeding are slim," he said. "In that case, there is higher risk of her death."

"If we want to save the life of the patient, we need to do TIPS," he said, referring to a sophisticated medical procedure that he said was available only in developed countries such the United States, Britain and Germany.

Zia has been in the critical care unit of a Dhaka hospital since November 13, just five months after she recovered from Covid-19.

But the leader of the main opposition party has been barred by a court from leaving the country after being convicted on graft charges in 2018.

As her condition has worsened, activists and supporters of her Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have staged protests across the country, demanding she be allowed to travel abroad for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies)