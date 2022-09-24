'Why are my people paying the price?', Pakistan PM questions West on climate change

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Apart from his usual Kashmir rhetoric, Sharif brought the attention of the global body to the climate disaster his country is facing.

Stating that climate disasters will not remain confined to his country, Sharif took a subtle dig at western nations who blame developing nations for global warming.

"What happened in Pakistan will not stay in Pakistan. Pakistan has never seen a more stark and devastating example of the impact of global warming. Life in Pakistan has changed forever," said Sharif.

"Why are my people paying the price of such high global warming through no fault of their own? Nature has unleashed her fury on Pakistan without looking at our carbon footprint, which is next to nothing," he added.

Sharif further lamented about the people who had died in the devastating floods.

“For 40 days and 40 nights, biblical flood poured on us. Even today, huge swathes of the country are still underwater. 33 million people including women, and children are at high risk of health hazards. More than 1,500 of my people have gone from the world including 400 children. Far more are in peril." said the PM.

Before shifting to his anti-India tirade, Sharif signed off on his climate change speech by urging global action.

"It is high time we took a pause from the preoccupations of the 20th century to return to the challenges of the 21st. The entire definition of national security has changed today, and unless the leaders of the world come together to act now behind minimum agreed agenda, there will be no earth to fight wars over. Nature will be fighting back, and for that humanity is no match." said Sharif.

Pakistan demands reparations

As reported by WION, earlier this month, Pakistan's Federal Climate Minister Sherry Rehman argued that the western nations owe developing nations reparations for accelerating climate change.

“There is so much loss and damage with so little reparations to countries that contributed so little to the world’s carbon footprint that obviously the bargain made between the global north and global south is not working," said Rehman.

Rehman in clear terms batted for a reset of targets and asserted that “richer countries must do more”.

“Historic injustices have to be heard and there must be some level of climate equation so that the brunt of the irresponsible carbon consumption is not being laid on nations near the equator which are obviously unable to create resilient infrastructure on their own." added the Pakistan leader.

(With inputs from agencies)



