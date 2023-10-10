WHO: Most of quake victims in Afghanistan are women, children

World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday (Oct 9) that most of the victims of the Afghanistan earthquake were women and children. The agency said that women and children make up two-thirds of the victims. According to the Taliban regime, at least 2400 people were killed and over 2000 were injured when an earthquake hit the country on Saturday (Oct 7). The Afghanistan earthquake was one of the deadliest this year.

"The earthquake happened around 11 in the morning, when men were out of the houses, so majority of those who are injured and died are women and children who were inside the houses at the time," WHO's Dr Alaa AbouZeid told Reuters in a video interview.

"Two-thirds of those with severe injuries who are admitted in the hospital I have seen yesterday are children and women," he said, referring to his time in Herat following the quake.

AbouZeid said that the effort to finance humanitarian operations remained critical since global funding has shifted away from Afghanistan after the US-led coalition's exit and the Taliban's return to power.

The number of children in hospital in critical condition was 'devastating'.

"I have seen a child like 3-4 months old with head trauma, due to the earthquake," he said.

He said that trauma to the head may cause long-lasting health effects or even disabilities. The WHO was mindful of the help the families would need in the long term.

The healthcare system in Afghanistan has been largely reliant on foreign aid. It is especially cash-strapped after the US exit. The international assistance, once the backbone of the economy, has halted for the most part.

In the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, the UN's humanitarian office announced USD 15 million worth of assistance but material support has come from very few countries.

