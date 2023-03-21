Watch | Pak education minister's video using cuss words at convocation goes viral

A video of Pakistan Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain using abusive language while attending a convocation in a college in Lahore went viral, drawing huge criticism from netizens.

The video of his address at Government College University (GCU), Lahore was widely shared on social media platforms.

In the video, the Pakistani minister was saying that he once met with Rana Iqrar, the vice chancellor of a Faisalabad agriculture university who told him, using an expletive word, how he was working in the Agriculture University even though he belongs to the ruling class of the Rana tribe.

The remarks made by Hussain drew immense backlash on social media as people slammed him for using foul language at a college event.

One user, while sharing the video, wrote, "This is our Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain. Just look at this man's language & tell me why anyone should be surprised to see the dismal state of education in this country. He couldn't even fake it for a graduation ceremony. The lack of education shines through & through."

This is our Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain. Just look at this man’s language & tell me why anyone should be surprised to see the dismal state of education in this country. He couldn’t even fake it for a graduation ceremony. The lack of education shines through & through pic.twitter.com/1eQVCeGPtk — Muneeb Qadir (@muneebqadirmmq) March 18, 2023 ×

Another user, slamming the minister, said, "The filth is engrossed so deep within that it all just oozes out as a matter of fact". A social media user, drawing a parallel to the state of education in Pakistan, tweeted, "Just look at this man's language & tell me why anyone should be surprised to see the dismal state of education in this country".

"You must resign. You were a disgrace," another user wrote.

After the video went viral on social media platforms, the minister issued an apology through a tweet, calling his action a slip of the tongue. "Yesterday at GC University Lahore, I had a slip of tongue during my speech. I feel sorry about that and take my words back," he stated.

Yesterday at GC University Lahore, i had a slip of tongue during my speech. I feel sorry about that and take my words back. — Rana Tanveer Hussain (@RTanveerPMLN) March 18, 2023 ×

Even after the apology, internet users continued to criticise the minister for using abusive language in his speech. "It wasn't a slip of the tongue, it was proof of your normal behaviour," one user wrote.

Other social media users said the minister should behave professionally and set a good precedent for others.

