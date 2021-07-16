Want to help start Afghan peace talks: Russia

Russia on Friday said that it wanted to help kickstart peace talks between warring sides in Afghanistan. This has come after fierce clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban near Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Talibam seized the border area on Wednesday. It is the second-largest crossing on Pakistan border. This is one of the most important objectives the Taliban have achieved

"I would like to confirm Russia's interest in facilitating dialogue between Afghanistan's warring sides with the aim of ending the years-long war and establishing Afghanistan as a peaceful, independent and neutral state," Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. He was speaking at a conference with senior Central Asian officials in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Rapid US exit from Afghanistan can be a security headache for Russia. It fears that spiralling fighting in Afghanistan may push refugees into its Central Asian backyard and destabilise its southern defensive flank.

Russian officials have previously called on all sides of the Afghanistan conflict to show restraint and said that Russia and the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) military bloc will act decisively to prevent aggression on Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan if needed.

Russia on Wednesday urged Afghan officials to launch proper negotiations with the Taliban about the country's future before it was too late.

