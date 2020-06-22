Taliban releases 14 hostages amid prisoner-release agreement

Amid the Afghanistan-Taliban peace talks, Taliban had handed over a list of prisoners they wanted the Afghan government to release, and the Afghan government, too, had asked for release of the captivated soldiers.

As the Afghan government is slowly releasing selected prisoners, Taliban has also started releasing the captivated soldiers. On Monday, Taliban released 14 Afghan soldiers and policemen in several provinces across the country, Taliban spokesman confirmed.

Also read| Western powers support Afghanistan's decision to not release Taliban prisoners

"Another group of 14 soldiers and policemen of the Kabul Administration were released from prisons of the Islamic Emirate in Logar, Nangarhar and Nooristan provinces and sent to their families," Suheil Shaheen wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, Shaheen said that the head of the Taliban's political office, Baradar Akhund, met with United Nations Assistance Missions in Afghanistan chief Deborah Lyons in Qatar's capital Doha to discuss about the release of the remaining prisoners and the commencement of intra-Afghan talks.

The Afghan government has already released 3,000 out of the 5,000 said prisoners. However, the government is contemplating about releasing few hundreds of the high-profile prisoners, as they are believed to be responsible for some of the most violent attacks.