Sri Lanka: Protesters await Rajapaksa’s resignation after fleeing

A day after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives to avoid popular revolt against an economic crisis blamed on his government’s poor management, Sri Lankans await his resignation. Rajapaksa has frequently assured the Speaker of the House of his resignation on Wednesday, but as of early Thursday, his resignation letter had still not arrived, according to an aide to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. The president was anticipated to travel to Singapore next, however, it’s unclear about his final destination. The leader along with his wife and two bodyguards departed from the primary international airport in a military plane, Reuters reported.

The situation in Sri Lanka got worse as more protests began after Rajapaksa’s decision to name his ally Ranil Wickremesinghe, as interim president. The protesters stormed the premier’s office and demanded his resignation as well. The current acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency and enforced it in the western province but was lifted early on Thursday (July 15). However, he also announced his desire to step down from his position amid the ongoing turmoil in the country.

As per Hospital sources, nearly 45 people were taken to hospital during a standoff on Wednesday (July 13) night near the parliament building between the police and protesters who were demanding the resignation of both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe. A 26-year-old protester was hospitalized after being tear-gassed and died because of breathing problems.

Hundreds and thousands of people occupied the government building in Colombo last weekend as a part of the protest over the worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. The protesters are blaming the Rajapaksas and their allies for rampant inflation, shortages, and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies)

