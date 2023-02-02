Political crisis in Nepal? Ruling alliance sees tussle over appointment of new prez, home minister: Reports

The seven-party ruling alliance in Nepal is seeing a tussle over the appointment of the country's new president and home minister. According to local media reports on Thursday (February 2), there are big differences between these two positions and divides between the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) have pushed the alliance on verge of collapse.

Earlier, the CPN(MC) and the CPN(UML) had reached an informal understanding to elect the latter party's candidate as the new president of Nepal. However, the CPN(MC) already announced a national consensus on the new presidential candidate. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who became the PM with the support of the CPN (UML) based on the same understanding, is now opposed to the idea.

Dahal maintained that the CPN (UML) already has its candidate elected as speaker of the house of representatives.

The above differences come as the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), one of the parties in the ruling alliance, threatened to pull out of the government if it was not allocated the home ministry portfolio. A report by the Indian Narrative on Monday (January 30) said that RSP's chairman Rabi Lamichhane met with Prime Minister Dahal to convey that his party will be forced to quit the government if it doesn't get the home ministry.

So far, the home ministry portfolio is vacant and speculations have been rife that Dahal will appoint someone else as Nepal's home minister from his party.

Nearly a week back, Rabi Lamichhane was sacked as the home minister for failing to regain citizenship after giving up his US passport. Lamichhane was the deputy prime minister for home affairs - heading the ministry that oversees identity cards.

On January 27, Nepal's Supreme Court said the 48-year-old had contested the November elections on an invalid citizenship certificate after abandoning his US citizenship. Speaking to reporters, lawyer Sunil Pokhrel said, "He (Rabi Lamicchane) loses his ministerial position and there will be a by-election in his constituency."

