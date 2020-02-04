Pakistan resumes flights to coronavirus-hit China, screens passengers for virus

After suspending flights to China due to the coronavirus, the Pakistan government said on Monday it was resuming flights to and from China.

"Flight operations with China have resumed," Zafar Mirza, Pakistan PM's public health adviser said.

"I personally received passengers from China this morning. I checked the whole system step by step and we have not seen any suspected patients that needed to be kept under observation," he added.

There are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus patients in Pakistan, although four students living in Wuhan have reportedly been infected. Reports say some Pakistani students are under lockdown in China's Hubei province which is the epicentre of the virus.

There were reports of suspected coronavirus virus cases in the last few days but the results were negative.

Several national carriers have halted flight services to China ever since the coronavirus began to take dangerous proportions. Reports say at least 500 Pakistani nationals are in Wuhan but Pakistan hasn't airlifted them.

Pakistan authorities have said they were closely screening and monitoring Chinese nationals with suspected cases of coronavirus and working closely with the Chinese embassy.

Meanwhile, the death toll in China's coronavirus reached 425 on Tuesday with 20,400 infected. China's health commission said there were at least 64 deaths reported with all of them in central Hubei province.

The death toll from the virus reached the Philippines on Sunday after a man died as the World Health Organization declared the crisis a global health emergency.