Pakistan opposition leaders visit slain miners' families in Quetta

It's been five days since the killing of Hazara miners in Pakistan and families of the dead are still refusing to bury the dead. Even the funeral is yet to be carried out.

The miners were killed by the Islamic state and mourners are protesting the deaths. About 2500 people are sitting on the outskirts of Quetta since Sunday. They have just one demand. They want the Prime Minister of Pakistan to come and meet them.

Imran khan hasn't shown up yet. But Maryam Nawaz Sharif has. The vice-president of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) arrrived in Quetta in Thursday afternoon with a delegation of ministers. She then went on to meet the families of the slain miners. She hugged and condoled the protesters. And urged them to bury the dead.

At the same time, she asked Imran Khan to show some humanity and come to Quetta.

It was a rather moving speech.

"I don't know what I can offer you because my party is not in power. Besides raising my voice, I won't be able to do anything for you. But yes, because I am a mother and a daughter, I understand your pain. I am a sister, I understand your pain. And I want to tell Mr Imran Khan that you are a father, brother & you have a family. May God protect your children, but put them before you and try to understand this pain," she said.

And Maryam Nawaz was not alone. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has also reached Quetta. He arrived at Quetta airport a short while after Maryam Nawaz. He went straight to the protest site and met the kin of the slain coal miners. He said, in Pakistan everything had become costly, but the blood of Pakistani citizens remains inexpensive.

"We're living in a Pakistan, where everything has become expensive, gas, electricity, food, everything. But the blood of our people remains inexpensive. The blood of our labourers," he said.

The killings have become a national flashpoint. It's not just the opposition that is speaking up. There are reactions pouring in from across the world. The Afghan Ministry of Foreign affairs has written to the Pakistan govt saying that 7 out of the 11 miners that were killed were Afghan nationals.

It has sought return of 3 bodies as their families wanted to bury them in Afghanistan.

The United Nations has issued a statement too.

A spokesperson for the UN secretary-general has extended condolences on his behalf..

“...The secretary-general strongly condemns the terrorist attack and killing of at least 11 coal miners in the Balochistan province of Pakistan . He extends his sincere condolences to the families of the miners..' said the spokesperson.

The time for condolences and reassurances has long passed. It's time to put pressure on Prime Minister Imran Khan to go after Islamic State terrorists in Balochistan.