Pakistan High Court temporarily halts Imran Khan Toshakhana graft trial

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's trial over charges that he illegally sold Toshakhana (state) gifts was temporarily halted by a Pakistani high court on Friday.

The temporary halt, as per a Reuters report, comes after the high court asked a trial court to look into a complaint filed by the country's selection commission.

As per the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party) chief's lawyer Naeem Panjhuta and several local TV news outlets, the HC instructed the trial court to see if the inquiry against Khan constituted a criminal proceeding.

While it is yet not known when the trail will resume, the halt, as per the news agency report, is expected to be brief.

A guilty verdict

According to the Reuters report, legal experts predict that a guilty verdict in the case could mean the end of Khan's political career, as it may bar him from Pakistan national elections, which are due to be held in November this year.

The legal team of the Pakistani opposition leader had earlier challenged the selection commission's complaint. They argued that it was not a criminal case and that the judge conducting the trial was biased against Imran Khan.

However, in spite of this allegation, the High Court turned down Khan's appeal to remove the trail court judge from the case.

What the trial is about

The trial relates to an inquiry conducted by the Pakistani election commission. The EC found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts from during his stint as the Pakistani prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

The Toshakhana case alleges that the former PM purchased gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch — which he had received during his premiership — at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana, before proceeding to sell them for profit.

For hiding proceeds from the sale of the gifts, he was disqualified from holding public office for five years.

However, in spite of EC's guilty verdict, the PTI chief denies any wrongdoing.

The accusation concern gifts amounting to more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,000).

