Pakistan floods: Overflowing Indus river turns part of Sindh province into wide lake

More than 1,100 people are dead as several regions in Pakistan are reeling under the devastating floods. Satellite images showed that the floods and torrential rains have caused massive damage, as a third of Pakistan has been submerged.

The satellite image also showed how an overflowing Indus river turned part of Sindh province into a 100-kilometre-wide inland lake.

NASA's MODIS satellite sensor took striking images on August 28 that show the extent of flooding in the Sindh province in the South.

MODIS (or Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) published two comparative false-colour images of the Indus river and adjacent floodplain in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

The two images were acquired on two different days—August 27, 2022, and August 27, 2021. The comparison of both the images is provided by NASA's Worldview App which clearly shows a large area of dark blue shows that the Indus overflowing and flooding an area around 100 kilometres wide. It eventually turned what were once agricultural fields into a giant inland lake.

The European Space Agency also released satellite images on Thursday of the lake created by the overflowing Indus river. The space agency said that rainfall 10 times heavier than usual caused Pakistan's devastating floods.

The ESA said in a statement that data from the EU's Copernicus satellite has been used to map the scale of the deluge from space to help the rescue efforts.

"Heavy monsoon rainfall - ten times heavier than usual -- since mid-June have led to more than a third of the country now being underwater," it said.

The agency released images from the satellite showing an area where the Indus river has overflowed "effectively creating a long lake, tens of kilometres wide", between the cities of Dera Murad Jamali and Larkana.

📷 With much of Europe on #drought alert, this @CopernicusEU #Sentinel1 image on 30 August shows the extent of flooding affecting #Pakistan. Heavy monsoon rainfall – 10 times more than usual – has led to more than a third of the country being underwater 👉 https://t.co/KoudvViR4l pic.twitter.com/FVn1uczmJg — ESA (@esa) September 1, 2022 ×

