Pakistan confirms fifth case of coronavirus

Pakistan reported a fifth case of coronavirus on Monday after a patient was detected with the virus in Gilgit Baltistan.

A 45-year-old woman who arrived from Iran contacted the virus, authorities said.

234/ We have now 5th confirmed case of #COVID19 in federal areas. Patient is stable and is being managed well. I request the media to respect the privacy of the patient and the family. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) March 3, 2020 ×

"Patient is stable and is being managed well," health minister Zafar Mirza said.

According to reports, the Pakistan government has instituted beds at a quarantine centre in Islamabad with citizens returning from China and Iran to be quarantined.

Pakistan had confirmed five cases of the coronavirus last week. The country had closed one of its two border crossings with Afghanistan for a week to prevent the spread of coronavirus as a preventive measure.

The Chaman/Spinboldak crossing point along Afghanistan was closed over fears of the spread of the virus.

Iran's health ministry announced that eleven more people had died from the coronavirus on Tuesday. The death toll from the virus in Iran has now climbed to 77.

In all, 2,336 people have been infected, including 835 new cases in the country.