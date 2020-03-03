Pakistan confirms fifth case of coronavirus

WION Web Team Islamabad, Islamabad, Pakistan Mar 03, 2020, 06.49 PM(IST)

Coronavirus in Pakistan Photograph:( PTI )

A 45-year-old woman who arrived from Iran contacted the virus, authorities said

Pakistan reported a fifth case of coronavirus on Monday after a patient was detected with the virus in Gilgit Baltistan.

A 45-year-old woman who arrived from Iran contacted the virus, authorities said.

"Patient is stable and is being managed well," health minister Zafar Mirza said.

According to reports, the Pakistan government has instituted beds at a quarantine centre in Islamabad with citizens returning from China and Iran to be quarantined.

Pakistan had confirmed five cases of the coronavirus last week. The country had closed one of its two border crossings with Afghanistan for a week to prevent the spread of coronavirus as a preventive measure.

The Chaman/Spinboldak crossing point along Afghanistan was closed over fears of the spread of the virus.

Iran's health ministry announced that eleven more people had died from the coronavirus on Tuesday. The death toll from the virus in Iran has now climbed to 77.

In all, 2,336 people have been infected, including 835 new cases in the country.

