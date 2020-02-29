Pakistan confirms two more coronavirus cases, brings total to four

Pakistan on Saturday confirmed two more cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of positive cases to four.

"We have received reports of two more positive cases of coronavirus, one has been reported in Sindh province, (the) other in federal areas," Zafar Mirza, Pakistan's health minister said in a press conference.

On Wednesday, Pakistan confirmed two cases of coronavirus. Speaking during the conference, the health minister also said that the two people are doing well now and about the discharged from the hospital.

As the coronavirus cases surge in neighbouring Iran, the south-Asian country has suspended all flight coming from and to Iran.

Flights to and from China, the epicentre of the deadly outbreak, and Afghanistan, which also detected its first case this week, were still operating, however, and their land borders with Pakistan were also open.

The virus has now killed 2,856 people and infected more than 83,000 worldwide, with an increasing number of new cases being reported each day.

New infections have slowed in China, which has nearly 2,800 deaths out of nearly 79,000 cases.

However, Iran has emerged as a new hotspot for the virus, with at least 26 deaths and more than 245 infections so far.

There are growing fears in Pakistan sandwiched between China and Iran over how the country would deal with the outbreak.

However, it has refused to bring back its citizens trapped in Wuhan which is the epicentre of the virus keeping them under the vigilance of Chinese authorities.

Several Pakistan citizens blocked out in China had appealed to the Imran Khan government for help earlier.

At least 1,000 students are reportedly stranded at Wuhan. Several hundred parents had appealed to the government to help. Several took out protests in Lahore and Karachi but the government was unmoved.

Slogans like 'shame on the government', 'bring our kids back', were raised during a meeting after Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi failed to show up at the gathering.