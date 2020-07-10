Nepali PM Oli vows to protect 'national, territorial integrity' in televised address

Highlighting on his government's priority to save lives from coronavirus and disasters, Nepali PM KP Sharma Oli assured the people on Friday that he will commit himself to protect "national and territorial integrity" in a televised address.

Watch |

The prime minister's address came at a time when relations between India and Nepal are at a low following Kathmandu's decision to incorporate three Indian territories in its political map.

Also read | Land of myths and hypocrisy: Nepal turns blind eye towards own mistakes

"I will assure all that I will make every effort to consolidate national unity, protect democratic republic, and uplift national pride," he said, reported news agency PTI.

"I will also commit myself to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity. My all efforts are directed towards saving the lives of the people and their property during the time of disaster."

As many as 22 people have been killed in multiple landslides in Kaski, Lamjung and Rukum districts in the Nepal's western region.

He added the government will not "deviate" from its duty to protect people from disaster and hunger.

Earlier on Friday, a crucial meeting to decide the fate of PM Oli was postponed for the fourth time over the situation of floods in the country.

The meeting of the Nepal Communist Party's 45-member powerful Standing Committee was supposed to be held amidst calls for his resignation over his anti-India remarks and style of operating.

Nepal's cable television operators on Thursday evening banned Indian news channels for "objectionable" reporting on the country's PM, except the public broadcaster Doordarshan.



