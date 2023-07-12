Nepal PM's wife Sita Dahal dies after suffering cardiac arrest

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's wife Sita Dahal passed away on Wednesday (July 12) morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. Sita, 69, was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a rare neurological disorder. According to a statement from the Norvic International Hospital, Sita went into cardiac arrest at 8 am on Wednesday, and despite resuscitation, she could not be revived and was declared dead at 8:33 am. Announcement by Norvic Hospital, Kathmandu: https://t.co/46Mwpsf2mE pic.twitter.com/RiHtmgMnyf — Saloni Murarka (@murarka_saloni) July 12, 2023 × "Mrs Sita Dahal, 69 years/female, known case Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, Diabetes Mellitus-II and hypertension under (on/off) Domiciliary oxygen with PEG feeding and indwelling catheter went into cardiac arrest at 8 am on July 12. Despite resuscitation, she could not be revived and was declared dead at 8.33 am," the statement read.

According to a report by the news agency ANI on Wednesday, Sita was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in October last year after her health deteriorated. She was taken to various hospitals in Nepal as well as in India for further treatment but her condition did not improve. What is PSP? PSP is a rare neurological disorder that causes problems with movement, walking and balance, and eye movement. PSP results from damage to nerve cells in the brain that control thinking and body movement. The ANI report said that at present, there is no effective treatment for PSP, but some symptoms can be managed with medication or other interventions.

According to doctors, it is a rare disease and is seen in only five-six people out of 100,000.

(With inputs from agencies)

