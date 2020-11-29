Nepal PM Oli rejects Prachanda's accusations through 38-page document

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, on Saturday, has rejected all accusations made by his rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" through an official document.

In the Central Secretariat meeting of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (CPN), Oli submitted a 38-page long political document against the allegations made by Prachanda. This documented came after Prachanda presented a 19-page political paper in the Secretariat meeting on November 18 accusing Oli of taking decisions without consulting his colleagues of the political party.

The accusations made by Prachanda come in direct contrast with the party's due procedures and has also led to Oli being accused of engaging in corruption.

Oli, however, has dismissed all the allegations thrown at him and has instead accused Prachanda of non-cooperation in handling the party's affairs and trying to steer the government away from his control.

According to party Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha, the meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar. The next meeting has been scheduled for December 1 at the party headquarters in Dhumbarahi on the outskirts of Kathmandu.

The matter has gained momentum after Prachanda, and a few others, have demanded Oli's resignation on the basis of the accusations made.

These accusations have come after Oli, in June, accused Prachanda 'and his allies' of conspiring against him and taking efforts to topple the Nepal government.

The Nepal Communist Party, formed after the merger between Oli led CPN-UML and Prachanda led CPN (Maoist Centre) in May 2018, is divided along the two factions led by Oli and Prachanda. The Prachanda faction enjoys a majority in the nine-member Secretariat, the highest decision-making body of the party.

(With inputs from agencies)