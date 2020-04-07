Nepal extends ban on international flights till April 30

Nepal has extended the ban on international flights till April 30th. Whereas, the ban on domestic flights to remain in effect till 15th April.

The Nepal government has tightened restrictions during the lockdown imposed until April 7.

Meanwhile, the government is thinking about extending the lockdown through a decision in this direction has not been taken yet.

Minister Khatiwada recently said the Cabinet will decide whether to extend the lockdown in its next meeting.

Around 780 foreign tourists, mostly from European countries, stranded in the Himalayan country due to the coronavirus pandemic, have been evacuated in special flights.

The foreigners were evacuated in four different chartered flights arranged by different countries and their diplomatic missions in Nepal, according to officials.