'Managing the media': Maryam Nawaz in alleged leaked audio

After an audio leak allegedly recorded a conversation between Pakistan's former president Asaf Ali Zardari and tycoon Malik Riaz on patching up with former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, another leaked audio has surfaced allegedly involving PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

According to reports, Maryam Nawaz is heard saying that she is "managing the media", and adds: "Why my hands are being tied?”.

Media reports said the PML-N leader could be heard saying she wanted to talk to the secretary about information on the media relations and if her orders were not implemented then she would take up the matter with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In another leaked audio of an alleged telephonic conversation between PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and real estate tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain had surfaced a few days ago in which Riaz claimed Imran wanted to reach out to Zardari over reconciliation talks ahead of the no-trust vote in Parliament.

The video had gone viral on social media as Zardari allegedly declared that a patch-up was "impossible".

Imran Khan was forced to step down after his party lost the no-trust vote even as he claimed there was a "foreign conspiracy" against his regime. The former Pakistan prime minister had named the US as being behind the "conspiracy" however it was dismissed by the Biden administration.

Earlier this week, roads in Islamabad were blocked ahead of a major protest planned by ousted prime minister Imran Khan and his supporters as the former prime minister continues to conduct mass rallies across the country even as Shehbaz Sharif's government pledged to stop the rally in the country's capital.

