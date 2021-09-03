Here is the estimated worth of US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan

US military Photograph:( Reuters )
As per a Government Accountability Office report, the US purchased and provided 75,898 vehicles and 208 aircraft to the afghan army and security forces between 2003 and 2016
Since 2001, the United States has spent an estimated $83 billion on training and equipment for Afghan security forces.
This year alone, the United States provided $3 billion in military aid to Afghan forces, Forbes reported.
Even after the troop withdrawal, the US has left equipment worth billions in Afghanistan.
According to Forbes, these are the estimated vehicle costs:
Armoured personnel carriers like the M113A2 cost $170,000 each, and recent M577A2 post carrier purchases cost $333,333 each.
The cost of mine-resistant vehicles ranges between $412,000 and $767,000. However, the total price tag could range from $382 million to $711 million.
Recovery vehicles such as the ‘truck, wrecker’ range in price from $168,960 for the base model to $880,674 for super strength versions.
Also, the cost of a medium-range tactical vehicle, which includes a 5-tonne cargo and general transport truck, was $67,139.
The MTV heavy vehicle family ranged in price from $235,500 to $724,820. The cost of cargo trucks used to transport aeroplanes is $800,865.
The price of an ambulance ranged from $37,943 to $142,918 with the majority at $96,466, cargo prices start at $104,682.
The average price for a utility Humvee was $91,429.
The 12,000-pound troop transport version, on the other hand, can cost up to $329,000.
Fast attack combat vehicles cost $69,400, and passenger motor vehicles were $65,500.
These are examples of light tactical vehicles.
According to military databases, all-terrain four-wheel vehicles can cost up to $42,273.
The Taliban has now seized Black Hawk helicopters and A-29 Super Tucano attack planes earlier this month.
The cost of a Black Hawk helicopter can reach $ 21 million.
The US ordered a total of 20 A-29 Super Tucano attack planes for $427 million in 2013 or $21.3 million per plane.
Other types of specialised helicopters can cost up to $37 million per unit.
As per the report by GAO, the US has provided at least 600,000 infantry weapons, including M16 rifles, 162,000 pieces of communication equipment, and 16,000 night-vision goggle devices to Afghan forces since 2003.
As per Forbes, the sights on night-vision sniper rifle scopes can cost up to $35,000, but the majority cost between $5,000 and $10,000.