Here is the estimated worth of US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan

Since 2001, the United States has spent an estimated $83 billion on training and equipment for Afghan security forces.

This year alone, the United States provided $3 billion in military aid to Afghan forces, Forbes reported.

Even after the troop withdrawal, the US has left equipment worth billions in Afghanistan.

As per a Government Accountability Office report, the US purchased and provided 75,898 vehicles and 208 aircraft to the afghan army and security forces between 2003 and 2016.

Also read | Afghan domestic flights to resume Friday in a bid to restore normalcy

According to Forbes, these are the estimated vehicle costs:

Armoured personnel carriers like the M113A2 cost $170,000 each, and recent M577A2 post carrier purchases cost $333,333 each.

The cost of mine-resistant vehicles ranges between $412,000 and $767,000. However, the total price tag could range from $382 million to $711 million.

Recovery vehicles such as the ‘truck, wrecker’ range in price from $168,960 for the base model to $880,674 for super strength versions.

Also, the cost of a medium-range tactical vehicle, which includes a 5-tonne cargo and general transport truck, was $67,139.

The MTV heavy vehicle family ranged in price from $235,500 to $724,820. The cost of cargo trucks used to transport aeroplanes is $800,865.

The price of an ambulance ranged from $37,943 to $142,918 with the majority at $96,466, cargo prices start at $104,682.

The average price for a utility Humvee was $91,429.

The 12,000-pound troop transport version, on the other hand, can cost up to $329,000.

Fast attack combat vehicles cost $69,400, and passenger motor vehicles were $65,500.

These are examples of light tactical vehicles.

According to military databases, all-terrain four-wheel vehicles can cost up to $42,273.

The Taliban has now seized Black Hawk helicopters and A-29 Super Tucano attack planes earlier this month.

The cost of a Black Hawk helicopter can reach $ 21 million.

The US ordered a total of 20 A-29 Super Tucano attack planes for $427 million in 2013 or $21.3 million per plane.

Other types of specialised helicopters can cost up to $37 million per unit.

As per the report by GAO, the US has provided at least 600,000 infantry weapons, including M16 rifles, 162,000 pieces of communication equipment, and 16,000 night-vision goggle devices to Afghan forces since 2003.

As per Forbes, the sights on night-vision sniper rifle scopes can cost up to $35,000, but the majority cost between $5,000 and $10,000.