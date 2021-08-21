'Ghani never came here', Afghan envoy to Tajikistan Zahir Aghbar; Lauds Ahmad Massoud 

Afghanistan's envoy to Tajikistan Lieutenant General Muhammad Zahir Aghbar has said that Ashraf Ghani never came to Tajikistan, and raised the question of why when he was leaving the country, he never informed his vice president, defence or foreign minister. Speaking exclusively to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Aghbar said, "He took with him people, who were involved and loyal to him and in his corruption and eventually, they landed themselves in Abu Dabhi. After three days wait, he announced he is in Abu Dabhi."

The Afghan embassy in Tajikistan had recently removed the portrait of Ghani with that of Amrullah Saleh, the acting President of the country. He said, Dr Abdullah, has told him that he had informed Saleh that "Ghani would run away", and that he is "Delighted that as Vice President and current acting President, he stayed in Afghanistan and took over the control of government and he is taking authority and responsibility." He also lauded the son of Ahmed Shah Massoud for "following footsteps of his father" and gone to Panjshir since he "wants peace just like his father". Mehran Aghbar, advisor to the Ambassador of Afghanistan in Tajikistan, translated the audio of the envoy interview.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see the situation in Afghanistan?

Muhammad Zahir Aghbar: Bismillah e Rahman e Rahim, I would like to start off by passing my regards and respect to the brave people that are standing up against the enemy in Afghanistan. We pray that Afghanistan heads to have a peace process and that it won't be a war zone for other countries. Currently, the situation in Afghanistan is not normal, there can be a lot of human rights violations and everything that we see is because of the bad leadership of Dr Ghani. If Dr Ghani had not fled the country, the peace process would have been handled much better. We are very disappointed that the 20 years of work that the international community did was wasted. The strong army force we were able to build, Dr Ghani was able to destroy that with his close colleagues. Other countries, who are fighting their wars in Afghanistan, should understand that this war will eventually spread and come to them.

Sidhant Sibal: Ghani after fleeing the country came to Tajikistan. Was his plane allowed to land? Did he bring with him money? Any details?

Muhammad Zahir Aghbar: Dr Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan with a plan which they had put in place. He says he left Afghanistan in a rush, Dr Ghani claims that once the Taliban entered the palace they went and search room to room looking for him. No fight had started and he claims he wasn't even able to wear his shoes. The question of the Afghan people is that why didn't security forces fight back, the security forces that were hired by the Presidential palace are paid much more than other soldiers, why were they not able to fight the enemy. When you were running away how were you able to make it to the airport. While you were running away, how were you able to make your way to the airport, how was the aeroplane ready for you. The claims they made that Ghani had allegedly come to Tajikistan are inaccurate. He had never come to Tajikistan and they had already pre-planned which country they will run to. He took with him people, who were involved and loyal to him and in his corruption and eventually, they landed in Abu Dabhi. After three days wait, he announced he is in Abu Dabhi. When Ghani was running away from Afghanistan he landed at the airport, he didn't have enough time to call his vice president, cabinet members, minister of defence, minister of foreign affairs but he did take a few of his favourite people with him. I spoke to Dr Abdullah a few days ago, he stated to me that he told acting president Saleh that Ghani would run away. When his VP Saleh found out that the line of defence in Paghman was defeated without a fight, he made a decision of leaving Kabul. Mr Ambassdor got a call from acting President Saleh, his statement was that line of defence in Paghman was defeated and where ever I will set myself I will call you. Delighted that as Vice President and current acting President, he stayed in Afghanistan and took over the control of government and he is taking authority and responsibility.

Sidhant Sibal: The embassy has removed the picture of Ghani, with Saleh. The main reason for it?

Muhammad Zahir Aghbar: Terrorist groups can start to invade the country and try to rule the people via violence and fear but the world abides by international laws. Laws followed by international organisations and our flags are raised at the UN. Our representative is still at the UN as well, and no government has accepted the Taliban as a legitimate government. A lot of the territory in Afghanistan is under Taliban authority but we have the legitimacy. I hope the Taliban comes to an agreement and that agreement is made by the international community as well. Taliban can't do anything independently and force on Afghan people and the world should not be a watcher for this. Our neighbouring countries should not undermine the situation and should decide on this. Afghanistan will start impacting others as well. Interpol should take Ghani into custody and he should be punished for the crimes he committed against the Afghan people. I call on the people of Afghanistan and people around the world that they should start this campaign of arresting Ghani and put it into action. This should be a lesson that no leader around the world should steal money and run away with it.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see resistance under Saleh evolving?

Muhammad Zahir Aghbar: I believe acting president Saleh is currently leading the government of the country. The son of Ahmed Shah Massoud knew much better than us politicians and acted on this beforehand than we did. Son of Ahmed Shah Massoud did not have any position in the government and administration of Ghani, not as a minister, deputy and not even a general but he was able to follow in his dad's footsteps and shape and form the resistance of Afghanistan. Moments we lost Kabul to the enemy, he had a phone call with me and spoke. I thought he would ask me for help in regards to getting him outside Afghanistan and save his life but it was the complete opposite of what I thought. When I asked what is your final decision was, he said I will be with my people. I am the son of Afghanistan and will start the resistance. It will be an honour to die there. Up until that time, I don't refer to him as a young commander, but this young man will be able to fight against the enemy and bring peace. Massoud has not gone to Panjshir to fight but wants peace just like his father. Just like his father did, and he is going in his footsteps. If someone wants to take human rights from us, violate international laws, we would rather be killed fighting with them than living with them. I call on all young people of Afghanistan, all ethnicities to be part of it.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see the role of the international community, Tajikistan and India?

Muhammad Zahir Aghbar: I believe that COVID-19 has impacted the entire world. It did not leave India, the US, Russia, China or Japan. If the world doesn't fight this battle together, fighting the violation of human rights, drug smuggling, support to terror organisations, it will be a problem for all of us. I hope the Taliban will remove other terror organisations that they have worked with and Afghanistan is not safe haven for international organisations. India has always been one of Afghanistan's greatest allies and at times of peace and different time of history played different roles. Tajikistan has the same language and culture that it shares with Afghanistan. We have a history with Tajikistan and only river that separates us but our hearts are inter-connected. I am very happy and thankful that leaders in Tajikistan especially his excellency president has always had good intentions with the people of Afghanistan. Tajikistan shares 20 districts with Afghanistan that are under the Taliban and I believe people will rise up against issues facing across Afghanistan. Delighted Andarab district, Baghlan Province, three districts taken back from the enemy and you saw in Jalalabad that they raised Afghan flag. I'm very disappointed that Mr Ghani was three days ago claiming that he will not run away but celebrated the independence of Afghanistan in the Emirates.

Sidhant Sibal: Who is responsible for the status of your country?

Muhammad Zahir Aghbar: I mentioned that other countries are fighting their battles in Afghanistan. I do believe that the people of Afghanistan have learnt their lesson and the people of Afghanistan want peace and want government, which is all-inclusive and no one is supporting the fight in Afghanistan. For countries supporting different militias around the country and arming them for war, I call them to grow economies and have an economic collaboration than battle on the ground. I believe regional countries will benefit if there is peace and stability in Afghanistan. People of other countries are kind hearted but politicians and leaders follow their own goals. Prior to losing Kabul to the Taliban, we were witnessing, the minister of foreign affairs of Pakistan was becoming the spokesperson of the Taliban and do believe the people of Pakistan know the truth of what is happening in Afghanistan. We are friends with one another, a neighbour with one another, let us not lose it.