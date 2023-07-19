Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan's bail extended in three terrorism cases until July 26: Report

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's bail was extended in three cases regarding violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC). On Wednesday (July 19), an Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended Khan's bail in these three cases until July 26, according to a report by Dawn. In the last proceedings, the court issued bailable arrest warrants for Khan, the chairperson of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and summoned him on Wednesday.

Khan reached the courtroom accompanied by his legal team. The Dawn report said that as the hearing in the case began, ATC Judge Abul Hasnaat Muhammad Zulfikar addressed the police, asking them to declare the suspect innocent if he was innocent or present any evidence they had.

The judge warned that if the investigation was conducted properly, he would personally summon the police inspector general. Khan's lawyer argued that the PTI chairperson was wrongly implicated in the cases. “If there is nothing against him, then let us know, and we will withdraw our bail plea,” the lawyer added.

As both sides furnished their arguments, Judge Zulfikar extended Khan's bail in the three cases.

Toshakhana case: Islamabad HC reserves verdict on Khan's petition

The report also said that the Islamabad High Court reserved its verdict filed by Imran Khan challenging the maintainability of a criminal complaint against him for allegedly concealing details of the Toshakhana gifts.

Imran’s counsel, Khawaja Haris, informed the high court that the sessions court pronounced its verdict merely 15 minutes after hearing arguments from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), without allowing the former prime minister’s legal team to present their version.

Haris said their request to postpone the hearing from July 8 to July 10 was also rejected. He argued that if a high court sends a case back to the trial court, it should be referred to a different court instead.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq asked about the next date of the sessions court hearing. The counsel replied that it was fixed for Thursday, the report added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE