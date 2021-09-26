Driving training centre for women on verge of closure in Kabul

A driving training centre for women in Kabul seems to be on the verge of closure as it has failed to find any takers for the last month since Taliban took over the country.

Established a year ago, the Afghan female investor Nilab has decided to close it.

“I face an unclear future," Nilab said, while adding that no woman has visited the centre in the past month even when more than 30 women had expressed interest about learning how to drive.

Mughda, a woman, who had got trained at the centre a few months ago, said, “I aimed to learn to drive to stand on my feet and not depend on anyone.”

Many women in the country are of the view that they want to continue their work and skill-building.

Earlier, in another measure curbing women’s freedom in Afghanistan, the new Taliban government’s higher education minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani had said that women in Afghanistan can continue to study in universities, but classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress is compulsory. The women will be allowed to study at post-graduate levels too.

At a news conference, the minister had laid out the policies days after Afghanistan's new rulers formed the government.

