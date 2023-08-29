'Dark chapter of history': Shehbaz Sharif lashes out at Pakistan chief justice over Imran Khan verdict

After Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's sentence was suspended on Tuesday (August 29) in the Toshakhana case, Shehbaz Sharif has reacted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

After the verdict was announced post-hearing on the case, the former premier Shehbaz Sharif lashed out at the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial saying that he tried saving the "blue-eyed boy" or "Ladley" Imran Khan.

However, he also said that the verdict is not final as the sentence is only "suspended, not terminated".

In a post on X, Sharif wrote, "Chief Justice's message of "Good to see you" and "Wishing you good luck" reached Islamabad High Court. Before the decision comes, everyone knows what the decision will be, so it should be a momentary concern for the justice system. If a clear message is received from the higher judiciary, then what else should the subordinate court do?" (English translation of his post on X read)

He further criticised the verdict saying that "the role of justice system will be written in the dark chapter of history".

Shehbaz Sharif also condemned its alleged biases in favour of Imran Khan by drawing parallels with rulings in Nawaz Sharif case. "A monitoring judge was appointed to ensure the punishment of Nawaz Sharif, the Chief Justice himself became a monitoring judge to save Ladley," he added in his post," he wrote in his post on X adding, "Scales tilted to one side and a justice system that undermines justice are not acceptable."

"The law is powerless before the watchman. Thieves and state terrorists will be facilitated, then where will the common man get justice in the country?" he continued.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahan­giri who presided over the hearing in Imran Khan case said, “The copy of the judgment will be available shortly...all we are saying now is that [Imran’s] request has been approved."

Shehbaz also spoke of the May 9 violence that ensued following the arrest of Imran Khan. "Be it May 9, be it an attack on the judicial complex, be it raining petrol bombs on the police, everyone is sorry," Shehbaz Sharif said.