Close aide of Imran Khan and CPEC chief, faces ‘corruption’ heat

A corruption scandal is gathering storm in Pakistan. In the eye of this storm -- is a close aide of the Pakistani Prime Minister, Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa.

Bajwa is a retired Pakistani three-star general who is serving as the Special Assistant to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting and as the Chairman of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority since November 2019.

According to a report published in an investigative website 'Fact Focus', “Asim Bajwa’s wife and sons now own a business empire which set up 99 companies in four countries, including a pizza franchise with 133 restaurants worth an estimated $39.9 million,”.

“Out of total 99 companies, 66 are main companies, 33 companies are branch companies of some of the main companies, while five companies are dead now,” it alleged.

But in his declaration of assets and liabilities signed in June as special assistant to the Pakistan PM.

Bajwa declared an investment of just $18,000 in his wife's name. That is some 31 lakh Pakistani rupees.

He also declared that he and his wife have no immovable property or any business capital held outside Pakistan.

This despite the fact -- that Bajwa's wife is associated with or is a share-holder in at least 85 of these companies.

The investigative website --- claims that the securities and exchange commission of Pakistan is helping Bajwa with the cover-up.

It says that the commission has specifically removed data related to the Bajwa family empire from its official website.

Asim Saleem Bajwa responded to these accusations through a tweet.

'A malicious propaganda story published on an unknown site, against me and my family is strongly rebutted.’

Anyways a person needs facts to rebut accusations and General Bajwa hasn't provided any.