At least 13 killed in a huge explosion at Abbey gate of Kabul's International Airport

In a huge explosion at one of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport's gates on Thursday in Afghanistan, a suicide bomber is believed to have killed at least 13 civilians, including children.

The massive bomb blast is claimed to have injured three US soldiers as well as Taliban guards.

The blast occurred near the Abbey gate entry, where British forces have recently been stationed.

It was one of three gates that had been shut after terrorist threats were issued.

People, including children, are seen walking around in shock in images from the scene. People with noticeable injuries and blood can be seen.

Confirming the report US Defence Department Press Secretary John Kirby has tweeted that "We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. "

Following the explosion, there were reports of gunshots, it's unclear who was firing.

Officials from the United States and its allies stated they received intelligence that suicide bombers were planning an attack on the airport.

As we first reported, the Pentagon informed Lawmakers just two days ago that ISIS-K terror acts could threaten evacuations from Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The airport gates, where thousands of desperate individuals have gathered, are one of the most likely targets.