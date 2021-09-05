Anti-Taliban leader, Massoud, says he is ready to talk with Taliban

The leader of anti-Taliban force, also known as Afghan Resistance, has said he welcomes the proposals from the religious scholars and is open to a dialogue with the Taliban in order to out an end to the ongoing internal war.

Ahmad Massoud is the leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) and has been building his own army in the Panjshir Valley to fight Taliban. The group became active when Taliban took control over Afghanistan on August 15.

"The NRF in principle agree to solve the current problems and put an immediate end to the fighting and continue negotiations," Massoud said in the Facebook post. "To reach a lasting peace, the NRF is ready to stop fighting on condition that Taliban also stop their attacks and military movements on Panjshir and Andarab."

His statement came a little after Taliban announced they have fought and captured the provincial capital of Panjshir Valley after capturing neighbouring districts.

However, Massoud has claimed that his fighters are still engaging with the Taliban militants and they will keep fighting for the rights of Afghans.

Massoud had earlier, too, asked the Taliban to negotiate peacefully. Taliban asked him to hand over the Panjshir Valley without any fight, or warned him of a bloodshed. When Massoud denied Taliban’s request of handing over the Valley, a fight broke out between the two groups, which has continued since then.